Which law was used to arrest Appiah Stadium? – Amaliba asks

2017-09-27

Private legal practitioner and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Abraham Amaliba has challenged the police administration to come out with the exact law used to arrest Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, a popular NDC serial caller in Kumasi.

“Under what law was Appiah Stadium was arrested and I want to find from the police….they should quote any of the criminal offences sections and indicate under what law he was arrested on”, he demanded.

“I find it extremely repugnant for them to handcuff him and fly him or whether they came by road to Accra…it is abuse of his rights”, Lawyer Abraham Amaliba stated on GHOne’s State of Affairs.

According to the NDC Communicator, the police have gotten it all wrong since there is no law forming the basis of Appiah Stadium’s arrest

“Before you arrest somebody you must do that under a known law. On your own volition whether morally you think it is wrong and then you go about arresting people….and I think that the police are seriously ridiculing themselves”.

The NDC serial caller and staunch supporter of former President John Mahama was arrested and transferred to Accra but later released on bail at the CID Headquarters in Accra.

He was picked up by a combined team of armed police and personnel from the National Security over the comments he purportedly made last week on radio.

Though he has apologized for the unsubstantiated allegations against the number one citizen of the land, security operatives have refused to yield to his pleas.