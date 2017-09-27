Vodafone empowers spare parts traders

Business News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), has organised a three-day market storm at Ghana’s largest automobile and car spare parts market in Abossey Okai, to interact and introduce traders to the new digital future.

The interactive activity, which was replicated in other regions, is one of the key SME Month initiatives Vodafone outlined for September to empower SMEs with new technology that will enable them grow their businesses, transform their operations and deliver more value to their customers.

Speaking on the activity, Director at Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), Angela Mensah-Poku, said “Technology is shaping and driving how we do business today and Vodafone Business Solution is committed to ensuring that SMEs in this country are exposed to the opportunities and benefits like in other developed countries”.

She added “It has always been our focus to help build and connect the thriving SME ecosystem and this is one of the many approaches we are using”.Early this month, Vodafone in partnership with Facebook and Google, registered 1,000 small scale businesses online.

The team also organised a special session for SMEs to take advantage of the benefits of social media in becoming successful entities, at the recent Social Media Week event in Accra (#SMWiAccra).

Other activities outlined to celebrate the SME month include the SME Ghana Awards and an exclusive SME Masterclass programme for senior SME owners across the country.