Violent storm wreaks havoc on Peace, Okay, Neat & Atinka FM

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-27

All four media brands of the Despite Group have been off air since Tuesday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506526285_507_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A violent storm that hit parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra Regions Tuesday, has resulted in the temporary shutdown of media outlets operating under the Despite Group of Companies as well as the Tobinco Group all in Accra.

Checks by Myjoyonline.com indicate that all four media brands of the Despite Group – Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and United Television (UTV) digital – have been off air since Tuesday, after the downpour which was accompanied by strong wind.

Atinka FM, a unit under JAM Media Group owned by the Tobinco Group, suffered similar catastrophe after the rains.

Reports suggest that the broadcast masts hosting the antennas that transmit signals from Awherease on the Aburi mountain collapsed as a result of the violent wind.

The Despite Group confirmed the incident in a statement posted on its social media outlets, Wednesday:

“#BREAK_IN_TRANSMISSION (Peace/Okay/Neat)



“Despite Group of Companies, operators of the leading broadcast media stations in the country, wishes to inform their numerous clients that it is having some technical challenges on its various frequencies; Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and UTV (analogue), due to Tuesday’s heavy downpour that hit the capital.

“We apologise to our cherished listeners and viewers for this break in programming.

“Our technicians are currently working around the clock to restore transmission. You can, however, watch UTV on the Digital channel….UTV, it’s all about you!”

Meanwhile, General Manager of Atinka FM, Ekuorba Gyasi also said their technicians “are doing everything possible for the station to resume transmission as soon as possible.”