UMB to grow SMEs with business solution centres

2017-09-27

Universal Merchant Bank, one of the leading names in the Ghanaian banking sector has taken active steps in helping grow small-scale businesses in Ghana.

Yesterday the bank officially launched its third centre for business in Kasoa after its presence in Kumasi and Madina. UMB by this initiative will bring comprehensive business solutions to SMEs which constitute a large number of businesses in the country.

This timely initiative by UMB will help sustain businesses and emerging enterprises in Kasoa with regards to its fast development rate as one of the commercially viable towns in the Central region.

UMB centre for business will offer SMEs world-class business advisory services, quick access loan facilities, speedy transactions, access to dedicated relationship managers and training going and consultations to businesses owners.

Mr. John Awuah Chief Executives Officer of UMB highlighted that SMEs are a key contributor to the economic development of Ghana which is why it is consistent to provide necessary support to the sector. He however noted that these businesses cannot grow by simply throwing money on them, but instead offering comprehensive business advice and training.

He also stated that most small businesses die when leaders leave the business and he traced this problem to lack of succession plans.

The event was graced by Chief of the Zongo community in Kasoa and some stakeholders holders of the bank.