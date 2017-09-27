Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-27

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

Headlines all captured in the 'papers'

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

ITLOS ruling saves Ghana ¢49bn

Fake Cop busted

57,000 teenage pregnancies in 6 Months; average of 317 recorded daily in Ghana

Ghana took best position to proceed to ITLOS – AG

For winning WAFU trophy, Stars bag $100,000

Kwesi Botchwey, NDPC members resign

Akufo – Addo woos Caribbean investors

President strikes another first as Akufo-Addo readies Government’s co-ordinated economic social development blueprint in 1yr

I predicted Mahama’s defeat – Alban Bagbin boasts

Free speech under attack; Nana Akufo-Addo orders arrest of Appiah Stadium

It is not an offence to insult the president – Ace Ankomah

Abusive John Mahama boy crashes to the ground..falls on own sword;says he would not be used and dumped again

NDC will decide leader in 2020 – Bagbin

Export of Ghana’s Uranium; Akuffo-Addo caught in naked illegality

Farmers, drivers, Galamseyers & teachers account for 48.3% of 5,106 teenage pregnancies in Central Region

Cabinet Okays new plans, co-ordinated programme of economic & social development policies goes to parliament soon

ECG workers’ demands severance package

Journalists vote on Friday in a hot contest

Nkrumah – He writes on J.B. Danquah, Akufo-Addo and others

Tema Shipyard on fire as rival union’s battle for turf

Miscreants take over Tamale forest

