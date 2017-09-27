Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-27

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-27
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
ITLOS ruling saves Ghana ¢49bn
Fake Cop busted
57,000 teenage pregnancies in 6 Months; average of 317 recorded daily in Ghana
Ghana took best position to proceed to ITLOS – AG
For winning WAFU trophy, Stars bag $100,000
Kwesi Botchwey, NDPC members resign
Akufo – Addo woos Caribbean investors
President strikes another first as Akufo-Addo readies Government’s co-ordinated economic social development blueprint in 1yr
I predicted Mahama’s defeat – Alban Bagbin boasts
Free speech under attack; Nana Akufo-Addo orders arrest of Appiah Stadium
It is not an offence to insult the president – Ace Ankomah
Abusive John Mahama boy crashes to the ground..falls on own sword;says he would not be used and dumped again
NDC will decide leader in 2020 – Bagbin
Export of Ghana’s Uranium; Akuffo-Addo caught in naked illegality
Farmers, drivers, Galamseyers & teachers account for 48.3% of 5,106 teenage pregnancies in Central Region
Cabinet Okays new plans, co-ordinated programme of economic & social development policies goes to parliament soon
ECG workers’ demands severance package
Journalists vote on Friday in a hot contest
Nkrumah – He writes on J.B. Danquah, Akufo-Addo and others
Tema Shipyard on fire as rival union’s battle for turf
Miscreants take over Tamale forest