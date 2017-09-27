There is no way I will terminate my contract with BOST – A Plus

Musician A Plus originally known as Kwame Asare Obeng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506499606_552_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Contrary to a Facebook post announcing his intentions to abrogate his contract with BOST, Kwame A Plus insists he still works with the organisation.

Some weeks ago, the controversial musician in a Facebook Livestream said he was ready to end his contract with BOST because of some corrupt elements in the New Patriotic Party.

But speaking to Accra-based Starr FM in an interview, the musician indicated that “For now I will say yes I’m working with BOST”.

Asked if he had sent his resignation letter as he had said in a video posted on Facebook, A Plus said: “Oh no, I can’t take that decision”.

