Tasty Tom and Royal Aroma celebrate with FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital

The hospital has conducted over 50,000 spine and joint surgeries since its inception

Tasty Tom enriched and Royal Aroma, two brands under the Olam umbrella on Saturday, September 23, 2017, joined the Management and staff of FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital to celebrate their 5th anniversary.

The tomato paste and rice market leaders sponsored the cooking competition and feast for the staff, management and members of the community situated within the environs of the hospital to reiterate commitment to promoting healthy and hygienic eating.

Speaking at the cooking competition, Development at FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, Nana Kwame Fordjour said, “FOCOS is grateful to Tasty tom enriched and Royal aroma for their generosity in sponsoring our anniversary cooking competition; from my experience with Nutrifoods products, I can assure contestants that they are using premium products”.

The cooking competition was characterized by suspense and fun as representatives of Tasty Tom and Royal Aroma, gave brief talks on the benefits of their brands as well as its key ingredient. Though spectators and contestants received souvenirs from other brands, there were additional prizes for spectators who gave correct answers to questions about the brand.

“We are excited to be part of this celebration and happy to be associated with FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital. Mainly because just like them, we are very sensitive to the health and well-being of our consumers, hence our decision to enrich our tomato brand, Tasty Tom with vitamins and fibre.

We are also happy to be given an opportunity to interact with their employees and members of the Pantang community,” said Mrs. Dinah Darko, Brand Manager of Tasty Tom enriched. Brand Manager of Royal Aroma, Christiana Anim Asare also shared similar sentiments with her

FOCOS commenced their five years anniversary celebrations by organizing fun games with Glico, Ghana Think, and Lopolith Fun Club. As part of the celebrations, there will be a blood drive as well as an open house and free orthopedic screening for corporate organizations as well as the general public on October 20 and 21, 2017, respectively.

FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital is a 70-bed Orthopaedic Hospital located in the Pantang area of Accra, Ghana and is noted for the treatment of complex spine and joint diseases like Scoliosis, Kyphosis as well as other degenerative and deformative Orthopaedic conditions.

