Study in France Fair 2017 to be held in Accra and Kumasi in October 2017

2017-09-26

Under this year’s umbrella initiative of “France & Ghana:1957-2017 moving forward together” which marks 60 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, the French Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with Campus France and Institut Français is organizing a two-city education fair in the month of October 2017 dubbed Study in France Fair.

The first event will be held on Wednesday 4th October 2017 in Accra at the One Airport Square, behind Marina Mall. This will be followed by the second event on Friday 6th October 2017 at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The fair in both cities will have representatives from all the top universities and tertiary institutions in France in attendance to answer questions from the participants and also give insight into education in France, from courses of study, medium of tuition, admission requirements to scholarships.

Some of the confirmed participating French universities are Centrale Nantes (Engineering school), Ecole Polytechnique (Engineering), Edhec (Business School), Essca (School of Management), Essec Business School, ICN Business School and Isa Lille (School of Agriculture and Bio-engineering). Others are Montpellier Business School, Network N+i (Consortium of Engineering Institutes), Sciences Po (Political and Social Sciences), Sciences Po Bordeaux (Political Science), Toulouse Business School and Université de Lorraine (All University disciplines).

Expected audience at both events will include Ghanaian high school and tertiary students, graduates and students of colleges, post graduate candidates, administrators of educational institutions, members of the academic fraternity and other professionals interested in studying in France.

Speaking about the fair, Daniel Doe, Coordinator for Campus France Ghana said “we are excited to be putting together this fair this year and more importantly having it in two cities, Accra and Kumasi. We are hopeful of getting people living outside these two cities to attend the fair as it presents a perfect opportunity to know all about pursuing tertiary or higher education in France and its benefits”.

On his part, Dr. Jean Luc Mure, Head of Cooperation at the French Embassy in Accra, highlighted the unique role of education in the development of a country and reiterated the commitment of the Embassy of France in Ghana in deepening the bilateral relations between Ghana and France on all levels, with education as a strategic area of cooperation.

Admission to the fair is free and registration is currently open on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/study-in-france-fair-2017-registration-37730563130?aff=ehomecard).

For more details about the fair, send your enquiries to [email protected] or visit http://www.ghana.campusfrance.org/en/.

You could also contact the French Embassy in Ghana on Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/france.ghana/) or call 0307 001156.

The 2017 Study in France Fair is supported by Prompt Communications.