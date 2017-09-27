Some schools in Tamale get sanitation facilities

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly in partnership with INTAGRAD, an NGO has provided hand washing and toilet facilities to ten basic schools in the Metropolis for improved sanitation practices.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Netherlands government funded the construction of the facilities, which also included a water storage tank under the sanitation project.

Some of the beneficiary schools included the Nyohani/Yapalsi Methodist Primary, Central Zaria Primary and JHS, Iyadeen Primary, Taskif Primary and JHS, Badaria Islamic as well as St Paul’s Primary.

Mr Ron Striker, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana speaking at the handing over ceremony in Tamale on Monday said sanitation was of concern to all and that “It is a matter of human dignity and we must treat sanitation issues seriously to avoid contracting communicable diseases”.

He said the Dutch government was grateful to partner UNICEF for the provision of such facilities in the Northern Region as well as providing similar facilities and number in Ho in the Volta Region and in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

Madm Juliana Salam, the Headmistress of the Nyohani/Yapalsi Methodist Primary School on behalf of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude to the Dutch government and UNICEF for the kind gesture and assured that the facilities would be put to good use to improve the sanitation situation.

Mr Musah Issah Salifu, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, assured that the Assembly was ready to work with development partners for the improvement of the lives and conditions of the people.

He said the assemblies had moved away from building public toilets and that, areas that deserved toilet facilities were lorry stations, schools and markets and advised house owners to ensure that they constructed toilets in their homes.

He said the Assembly had resolved not to approve any building permit that would come before it without the inclusion of toilet and other hygiene facilities.

Mr Amin Yahaya, Director of INTEGRAD, explained that the construction of a group washing facility at the schools was to assist little children to wash their hands well, while others would learn how to wash and teach others.