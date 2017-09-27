Snake bites man while defecating in the bush

A farmer has been bitten by a snake while defecating in the bush Sunday evening at Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The victim, identified as Dennis was rushed to a herbalist where a herbal concoction was applied but his condition worsened hence was rushed to a nearby clinic but the facility had closed compelling friends to rush the victim to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua where he was admitted at the emergency ward.

Information gathered indicates, doctors managed to save the victim and he likely to be discharged today.

A friend to the victim, Yaw Antwi, tells Kasapa News the victim couldn’t describe the animal that bite him while in the bush but it is believed the animal may be a snake because of the symptoms after the incident.

He said they came to the community from Brong Ahafo region to cultivate tomatoes, adding that the family of the victim has been informed about the incident back home in Bring Ahafo.

The incident has brought to bare lack of toilet facilities in the community.

According to residents, access to toilet facility is a challenge in Tinkong Community compelling many to engage in open defecation.