Shea industry a positive drive for development

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister has indicated that the Shea industry is a key driving force for development in the Region.

He said government would therefore pay maximum attention to develop it.

He expressed hope that government as part of implementing its ‘one district, one factory’ policy in the Region would use the shea sector as an avenue for creating jobs for the teeming youth to alleviate poverty.

He indicated that with his knowledge in development studies “I see the Shea industry to be a key force of development in the region” adding that it would empower Shea business sector of the region.

Mr Saeed, was speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the 2017 World Tourism Day Celebration and Northern Ghana Tourism Investment Summit in Tamale Under the theme: “Sustainable Tourism, a Tool for Development” on Tuesday.

He appealed to investors especially those in the private sector to exploit the untapped potentials in the Region to spin off investment that would create market and network opportunities for business to grow.

“Government recognized the private sector as the engine of growth, which calls for the repositioning of private sector to take full advantage of the enabling environment for private businesses to thrive in the region”, he added.

Mrs Catherine Abelema Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture in a speech read on her behalf called for conscious efforts of individuals in conserving water bodies, natural parks, the flora and fauna that makes up the natural environment.

Mrs Catherine said, the partnership with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) for the 2017 World Tourism Day would form a key drive to unearth the rich economic potential of the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone (NSEZ).

She appealed to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to serve as agents for development by partnering with her Ministry to help drive the Sustainable Tourism Agenda.

Mr Charles Abugre, the Chief Executive Officer of SADA said the Summit would show to the world the available resources in the region, stressing the need for investors to take full advantage of those resources to turn the fortunes of the region.

He said tourism in the region could bring huge infrastructure development, which would generate revenue to government and create jobs for the youth.

The Launch of the 2017 World Tourism Day Celebration and Northern Ghana Tourism Investment Summit started on September 25 and it I expected to end on September 27, which is a partnered initiative with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ministry for Special Development Initiative and SADA.