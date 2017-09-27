‘Shameful’ Asiedu Nketia is a disgrace to Ghana politics – NPP Communicator

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Edmund Kyei says the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] is yet to learn its lessons that caused them the 2016 presidential elections.

According to him, the party’s trade of abusive words partly caused them their “embarrassing” defeat in 2016.

“Such filthy utterances and public skeptical of opinion leaders caused them badly yet no lessons have been learnt by the rank and file of the NDC,” he said.

Edmund Kyei’s comments comes after the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot deny the fact that he smokes ‘wee’.

To him, until the president publicly denies a publication by Wikileaks that he is on drugs, he (Asiedu Nketia) will also tag him as a ‘wee smoker’.

His claims was earlier made by NDC’s popular serial caller Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium, who allegedly claimed the president is a ‘drug addict’ and likening him to an “ape”.

Appiah Stadium, whose audio surfaced online raining insults on the president, has however apologized for his behavior – but the NDC Chief Scribe said that “what Appiah Stadium said is the truth”.

In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Edmund Kyei who is also the Communications Director of the Asokwa NPP branch said “Asiedu Nketia is a disgrace to Ghana politics. He always trades his fame with shame just to satisfy his political nuisance.”

He was of a view that “His [Asiedu Nketia] mischievous act is not news to the ordinary Ghanaian, for condoning and embellishing the awful act from Appiah Stadium . . . “

“His countless misdemeanors leveled against the president of the republic [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo] has finally reached its paramount. Asiedu Nketia is a bad role model to the youth,” he added.