Retired police officers demand reasonable pension

2017-09-27

The National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO) has appealed to the government to do more to assure workers of reasonable pension on retirement.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Oppong-Anane (Retired), the Ashanti Regional Chairman, expressed upset with the low amount of money, received monthly by many a pensioner, and said this was making things tough for them.

This, he indicated, needed to radically change to make them live in some comfort and dignity.

He was speaking at an annual social event of the association (WASSA) held in Kumasi.

The event provided the opportunity for the retired police officers to socialize and to deliberate on issues pertaining to their welfare.

ACP Oppong-Anane underlined their readiness to put their expertise and experiences at the disposal of the serving officers to aid the crime fight.

He said they would provide any needed support to help maintain law and order in the society.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, the Regional Commander, encouraged them to mentor the serving officers to improve the quality of service.

He promised the association of his continued support.