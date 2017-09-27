Release our lands – Nii Adjetey Obuor-buor II to government

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Nii Adjetey Obuor-buor II, the Gbee-Owomli Mantse of Teshie, has appealed to the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to release lands belonging to his family which were acquired for the Animal Research Institute at Adenta or pay compensation to them.

According to him, parts of the 850 acres of the land government acquired in the 1970s have been stolen, and works have also been started on the other portions in spite of a pending court case.

Speaking exclusively to ClassFMonline.com on Wednesday, September 27 Obuor-buor II revealed that land guards are being used by some unseen hands to terrorise his family members and other persons who visit the plot in the Adenta area in the Greater Accra Region.

He narrated that on Tuesday, September 26 four of his relatives who visited the lands upon a tip off that structures are being raised on the land despite the court case, were arrested and sent to the Accra Central Police Station; a development he considered inappropriate because his family members committed no crime in visiting the land. He said they have all the relevant legal documents to show they are the right owners.

“I had to pay close to GHS 5, 000 to secure bail for my relatives who were arrested. This is not fair because they did no wrong.

“We asked why they were arrested, but the only answer the police officer, one Captain Adams, could give was that it was based upon an order from above,” he said.

He added: “This land was acquired by the government in 1970s and given to the Animal Research Institute without any compensation paid to us. We took the matter to court but before the case will be determined by the court, some structures have started being raised on the lands. We think this is not right and so the government must intervene.

“We want to know who has started the project on the land and draw the person’s attention to the fact that there is a court case pending on that land.

“I will humbly want to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in this matter, I know he is a lawyer and will want the right thing to be done, we believe in him and so we will plead with him to intervene.”