Rat sparks ‘dumsor’ in Wa

NEDCo has blamed the regular power outages in Wa and its environs on the activity of a stubborn rat <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506537090_791_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Power distributor NEDCo has blamed the regular power outages in Wa and its environs on the activity of a stubborn rat.

Residents of Wa in the Upper West region have complained about the frustrating nature of power supply in the area since last week.

Responding to the frustrations of the residents, the district supervisor of NEDCo Martin Anyimadu told Starr News the power has not been consistent because the recalcitrant rodent managed to find its way into the “breakers of the company at the substation on Thursday during the rains causing”.

He explained that technicians have been brought in from Tamale to fix the problem.

Businesses that depend solely on power provided by NEDCo in the region have been worried over the development but the power distributor has assured the situation will improve soon.

قالب وردپرس

Comments