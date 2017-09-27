Osei Palmer supports Ayew brothers exclusion from Ghana team

Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506508556_738_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President of the Black Stars Management Committee, Wilfred Osei Palmer, has thrown his support behind Kwesi Appiah after he excluded Andre and Jordan Ayew from the squad to face Uganda in the penultimate match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ayew brothers did not make the cut for the 26-man squad for the upcoming matches against Uganda and the friendly against Saudi Arabia for reasons unknown to the Ghanaian public having withdrawn from Ghana’s previous camp in Congo due to legitimate injury concerns.

According to Palmer who doubles up as the Sporting Director of Tema Youth FC, he would have taken the same decision if he was in the shoes of Kwesi Appiah, as he seeks to exercise control in the team.

“Kwesi Appiah needs people who are committed and dedicated to the course of building a strong team for the future. He doesn’t want to lose control of the dressing room and I would have taken the same decision.” Palmer told Asempa FM.

He added: ” We shouldn’t read any negative meanings into Kwesi Appiah selection because he knows what he is doing. The Ayew suffered various injuries ahead of the Congo and they couldn’t join the team, so it’s not a response by Kwesi Appiah from excluding them from the squad.”



