Northern business star gets multiple nominations

2017-09-26

Prince Siita Sofo is one of the few people from Northern Ghana who has been nominated for media category in the maiden edition of 40under40 Awards that comes off this Friday, 29th of September at Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

His Television station too NTV has been nominated as the media station of the year (in the Northern Sector) for MOBEK Awards 2017 to be held in Akayet Hotel, Bolgatanga on 21st of October 2017.

Prince Siita Sofo Hissan popularly called “The Investor” and a ‘Media Mogul’ is the owner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of North Television Ltd (NTV) and Brong Ahafo Television (BATV).

North Television is currently the most watched TV in Northern Ghana and seen as a vehicle for the promotion of unity, peace and development. He has hosted Cine Plus Television channel and offering consultancy services to other TV stations in Ghana.

Whilst building businesses and creating jobs, he is still a banker by profession working as a permanent staff for Ecobank Ghana and the chief consultant for his career development firm, The Investor Consult (TIC).

Prince Siita Sofo currently serves as a mentor to most youth in the three (3) regions of the North and seen as an Icon for Business and Development.

He has authored two books. The first one is titled “Set your goals and reach the top” and the second one “those who want to be Rich” which was forwarded by Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng (President of UT Holdings) and endorsed by Professor Saah Dittoh (University of Development Studies-UDS), Professor Abdulai Asuro (Vice Chancellor, Tamale Technical University), Professor Koblah Aheto, David Dontoh (Actor) among other dignitaries.

Prince Siita Sofo holds an MBA in Marketing Management and a diploma in Management from Paris Graduate School of Management. He also holds a degree in Management from University of Cape Coast and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Marketing from Sunyani Polytechnic.

Spearheading various developmental projects in northern Ghana, he has received several awards for himself and the television station including the youngest receiver of the prestigious “Star of the Northern Zone Award” which he won alongside the 2nd deputy speaker of parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader of Parliament and former minister Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, among others.

Aside this award from National Youth Authority, Siita Hissan has won several awards for his TV station within two years of existence including Northern Music Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Music 2016), Ghana Tourism Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Culture), and Northern Entertainment Awards (Best TV promoting Northern Music 2017) among others.

Siita Hissan is the founder of Northern Investor Awards (NIA), a council member of Ghana young Entrepreneurs (GYE), and a member of Northern Ghana Association of Entrepreneurs (NORGAE).

Being an ambassador of Northern development, Prince Siita Hissan believes the awards will help him get the needed exposure to bring in investors to help develop businesses and Northern Ghana as a whole.