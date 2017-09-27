No normal person will defend Appiah Stadium – Obiri Boahen replies Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC(L) and Obiri Boahen Deputy General Secretary of the NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506554825_519_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Obiri Boahen has described Asiedu Nketiah’s position on the statement by NDC sympathizer Appiah Stadium as something a normal person would not say.

Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium a serial caller of the NDC was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command upon an instruction given by the National Headquarters after an audio of Appiah Stadium accusing President Akufo-Addo of being a ‘wee’ smoker went viral.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah however justified the statement by stating that Appiah Stadium was only expressing his opinion.

Speaking on Hot FM’s educative program, ‘Maakye’, Lawyer Obiri Boahen who was expressing his view on the issue delineated candidly that: .

“It’s not a normal person’s style of thinking to say that Appiah Stadium was expressing his opinion because the person who made that statement has realised his mistakes and has come out to apologise for insulting the President.

If he did not apologise it would have been a different issue but this is the case where the person has publicly apologised so no normal person can sit there and say it was just an expression of opinion.”

Appiah Stadium has however been granted bail.

قالب وردپرس

Comments