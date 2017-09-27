Nicholas Opoku receives MOTM award in Confed Cup win over MC Alger

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-27

Defender Nicholas Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506525654_739_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Defender Nicholas Opoku has received his Man of the Match award after helping Club Africain to beat MC Alger 2-0 at home on Sunday to reach the semi-final stage of the CAF Confederation League.

The centre back was a pillar at the back as the Tunisian side advanced 2-1 on aggregate. Opoku was making his third start for the CA since his move from Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea.

He has been named in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda on 7 October in Kampala.