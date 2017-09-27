Metro Mass staff on strike; demand dismissal of MD

Workers are protesting what they described as poor working conditions <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506538350_879_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Staff of the Metro Mass Transit in Kumasi have declared a sit-down strike in protest over poor conditions of services and what they call ‘mismanagement.’

Drivers of the transport firm tell Osei Kwadwo their action is to demand better salaries and conditions of services.

The industrial action has negatively affected socio-economic activities as passengers have been left stranded at the premises of the Metro Mass Transit.

Secretary for the Junior Staff Association, Godfred Amoh accused Management of financial maladministration which he claims is negatively affecting the company.

“The Managing Director wants to buy car for himself worth Five Hundred Million Ghana Cedis (500, 000, 000) which we can use that money to do maintenance of the buses. We need salary increment and better conditions of service” he said.

According to him, the strike will continue if the management fails to address their concern.

Some drivers are also threatening demonstration against the Managements over lack of maintenance of the buses which they think is causing accidents.

