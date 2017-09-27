Let the law deal with Appiah Stadium – Maurice Ampaw tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Ace Ghanaian Legal Practitioner has called on the president to refrain from interfering in the work of the police as regards Frank Kwaku Appiah; Appiah Stadium’s ‘Wee’ comment.

According to Maurice Ampaw, the President did not order the arrest of Appiah Stadium, he would therefore not be in the right position to drop the charges.

Speaking to Ghanaweb the Lawyer said Appiah Stadium’s conduct can be likened to a criminal offense and hence must be dealt with according to the rule of law.

“It’s a criminal offence to make a false statement about the presidency, this issue is not Akufo-Addo but about the office that he occupies, smoking of ‘wee’ is a crime and the president can be impeached, so if the police is exercising their constitutional and Statutory right to effect arrest and investigate the president must not interfere”

“The president’s order to drop Appiah Stadium charges is unconstitutional”, He added.

He appealed that the president assist the investigations by writing his statement for the police to proceed with their work.

Background

Mr Appiah Stadium, a former security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, put the whole nation in shock as he recorded a two-minute audio in which he rained insults on President Akufo-Addo last week.

That notwithstanding, the known NDC serial caller went ahead to post the abusive audio on several social media platforms which had since gone viral.

Appiah Stadium is fond of insulting top politicians and escapes without punishment, but this time round, he seems to have met his match in the person of Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tomtom.

Tomtom, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently in the United States of America (USA), threatened to ensure that the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) deal with Appiah Stadium for his defamatory statements against the president.

The NPP man, who sounded very angry over Appiah’s uncultured behaviour, also threatened to sue him in court.

Mr. Ofori-Atta disclosed that he had handed Appiah Stadium’s audio recording to the security agencies – the National Security and the BNI – stressing that the matter would not be left bare.

Appiah Stadium, who seemed afraid of what might befall him quickly rendered an apology to the citizenry during an interview with Neat FM in Accra, Monday 25th September 2017.

“I am apologizing to every Ghanaian, even you Tomtom, you are included. I acted childishly by insulting the president of the land and I promise that I will never repeat this weird behaviour again in future,” he said in a remorseful tone.

Reports also indicated that Appiah Stadium was arrested by some stoutly-built NPP supporters in Kumasi over the insult and taken to Accra to face the law.