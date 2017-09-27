Kwame Thomas provides assist on Coventry return

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-27

Kwame Thomas <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506535811_291_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas provided an assist on his Coventry City return as the club’s developmental squad beat Ipswich Town 2-1 on Tuesday.

The British-born Ghanaian, beat two defenders in the box before drilling the ball to the back stick where Sayoud was on hand to turn the ball over the line.

Thomas has just temporarily returned from his loan spell at Sutton United,

The forward remains on loan at Gander Green Lane but can still train and play development games at his parent club if and when required.

And given the fact that he was an unused substitute for Sutton’s 3-2 home win over Barrow at the weekend, the forward was drafted back in to get much-needed match minutes as well as giving manager Mark Robins the opportunity to assess him at first hand ahead of his return early next month.