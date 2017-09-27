Intervention fatigue plaguing peace at Nkonya, Alavanyo

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Reverend Monsignor Anthony Kornu, Chairman of the Volta Regional Peace Council has observed that efforts at peace between the Nkonyas and the Alavanyos in the region have been weighed down by continuous violence.

He said the inability of both parties to reach a middle ground was also a factor.

He said the conflict’s recent resurgence had resulted in more loss of lives and that the situation was making it difficult to “whip up support for the peace process”, causing many to question the relevance of the Peace Council.

Rev. Monsignor Kornu was addressing a peace forum between the Nkonyas and Alavanyos in Ho to mark the International Day of Peace celebrations, which was on the theme: Together for Peace, Respect, Dignity, and Safety for all.

He said people had suffered physically and emotionally, and that there was nothing to gain from the proliferation of violence and called on stakeholders not to relent in their efforts at peace.

Rev. Monsignor Kornu appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to lift the suspension on chiefs of both sides, barred in April this year for their inability to maintain peace, and underscored the need to robe in victims as key stakeholders of the peace process.

He challenged religious leaders in the area to utilize their influence in attaining peace and called on prominent citizens of both areas to show their prominence by helping end the violence.

Rev. Monsignor Kornu bemoaned the activities of “warmongers who badmouthed the situation” and fuelled the violence, placing the development of the areas at risk.

He further appealed to the Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to execute their duties professionally to prevent further violence.

The Regional Peace Council has initiated a “Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Programme” for victims of the conflict and the Chairman appealed for a children’s camp to support children whom he said were picking up “guerrilla tactics” in the course of the conflict.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister cautioned individuals and organizations whom he described as “conflict entrepreneurs” profiteering from the unfortunate to reconsider their actions.

He said many had fallen victim to the decades-long “score-settling” and that “Government will employ all legal and psychological measures towards ensuring that the conflict comes to a peaceful end”.