Improved Tema motorway roundabout inaugurated

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

The Tema motorway roundabout project was carried out by Meridian Port Services (MPS) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506547187_467_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Tema motorway roundabout project, a Corporate Social initiative carried out by Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema has been successfully commissioned at a brief event.

The event which took place at the Tema motorway roundabout on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 had in attendance the Minister of Roads and Highways, Hounourable Kwasi Amoako-Attah as the Special Guest.

In a keynote address Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah expressed government’s delight with the project and urged other corporate institutions to partner government in its developmental agenda.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, after eight months of hard work, MPS has concluded the improvement works and as we can all see, traffic is flowing more freely through the roundabout and we are happy for it. We wish to use this opportunity to encourage institutions and organization to take up the challenge of supporting Government in the delivery of social services to the citizenry through various forms of Corporate Social Responsibility as displayed by Meridian Ports Services ” he said.

The project, valued at GHS30million, in addition to serving the people of Tema and its environs, will also significantly facilitate cargo flow in and out of the Tema Port. The project which was kick-started in October 2016 was to ultimately ease the persistent traffic congestion by the creation of four slip roads with reinforced concrete slabs and rehabilitating dilapidated existing roads.

Before the expansion works, commuters have had to endure the unpleasant situation of staying in long and winding traffic jams for long periods. The CEO of MPS, Mr Mohamed Samara disclosed to the audience that to decongest this hold-up and ease daily travel for commuters, MPS financed the design and construction of four new slip roads to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout.

In addition to this, a supplementary third lane has been added to widen the roundabout itself and increase the circling capacity. Included in the completed project is an upgrade of the entrance and exit from the northern side (Akosombo), by constructing a four-lane approach (two in and two out) widening it from the initial single lane to a dual lane for a distance of 300 metres from the centre of the roundabout.

Mr. Samara said “this upgrade has successfully achieved its key objective to significantly ease traffic for all intercity commuters, thereby reducing travel time and improving productivity. In line with MPS’ commitment to drum home the local content agenda, we appointed – based on proven track record of technical ability and readiness to immediately commence work – Associated Consultants Limited; a wholly-owned Ghanaian firm as project managers, with Sinohydro Ghana Limited as project contractor”.

BACKGROUND

MPS, a joint venture company between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in partnership with two of the leading global port operators, APM Terminals and Bolloré Transport & Logistics, which is currently undertaking a major expansion of the Tema Port, designed to leverage Ghana’s strategic location in the heart of West Africa, to make it a major trading hub and attract more investment.

MPS, is currently undertaking a major expansion of the Tema Port, designed to leverage Ghana’s strategic location in the heart of West Africa, to make it a major trading hub and attract more investment.

The Tema motorway roundabout improvement works project was launched in October last year as part of the Company’s Corporate Social Initiative (CSI). The project was solely funded by the Meridian Ports Services at the cost of GHc30million with technical supervision from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

CEO of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara, explaining key points about the project

Minister for Roads & Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Attah (3rd left) in a handshake with CEO of MPS, Mr. Mohamed Samara after unveiling the plaque.With them are the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, D-G of GPHA, Mr. Paul Asare Ansah and the Tema Mantse, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku II