I’m righting wrongs in Agric sector – Afriyie Akoto

Dr. Afriyie Akoto said it is exciting to know that he is impacting the country positively

Agric Minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto says he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to right the wrongs that have been going on in the agriculture sector for many years.

He said although the task is difficult, it is exciting to know that he is impacting the country positively.

In an interview with Morning Starr host Francis Abban Wednesday, Dr. Afriyie, who also owns the largest coffee farm in Ghana said a lot of wrong trends in the Agric sector are being corrected since the Akufo-Addo government assume the presidency.

“I have been given the opportunity to correct the negative trends in the Agric sector. We have to maximize what we have on the research shelves, by March next year, we are looking at getting all the seeds in this country so we can grow most of our foods. Eight food items produced by Ghanaian farmers are still imported and it is wrong,” he said.

Dr. Akoto also dismissed claims that he is in support of growing genetically modified foods in Ghana.

“For people to say I am Pro-GMO is laughable. We do not need Genetically Modified Seeds”.

He further noted that his biggest task a minister for the sector is marketing produce grown in Ghana.

“Marketing is the next biggest challenge I am facing”.