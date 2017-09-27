I didn’t cause arrest of security coordinator – Letsa

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, has denied ordering the arrest of the Volta Regional Security Coordinator, Apea Fenteng, saying the issue had nothing to do with him.

According to him, Mr. Fenteng was only invited to assist the police after some complainants made allegations against him.

Citi News gathered on Monday that a special unit of the National Security at the Flagstaff House, had picked up Apea Fenteng for allegedly extorting monies from traders and aiding them to smuggle goods from Togo into the country.

Appiah Fenteng, who was arrested at Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta Region told Citi News that he was certain the arrest was part of a grand scheme by his detractors, including the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Letsa, to have him removed from office due to his uncompromising stance on ensuring the right things are done.

But Letsa, who was responding to the allegation on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, said, “It is not true that I caused the arrest of the regional security liaison officer. There were allegations made against him and regional crime officer was around so he invited the complainant to his office and after interrogating them, the regional crime officer wanted to interrogate the regional security liaison officer and I asked them to invite him in they wanted to do so.”

Letsa also said it was untrue that he had written letters to higher authorities seeking the removal of Mr. Fenteng from office. He dared anyone who had evidence to the contrary, to make it public.

“We’ve been working together; we’ve gone on trips together. We have a cordial working relationship and it is not true that I have written a letter anywhere asking him to be removed. I’ve not done that. They should be able to provide evidence otherwise we should just forget about that baseless allegation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archibald Letsa has pledged not to interfere with investigations into the allegations of corruption leveled against the regional security coordinator.

“Investigations are ongoing and I can assure you that we will not do anything to interfere with the work of the police. At the appropriate time, whatever decision will be taken will be based on the investigations of the police,” he said.