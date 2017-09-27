I can’t be responsible for NDC’s defeat – Seth Terkper

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has stated that he cannot be blamed for the 2016 defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Finance Minister noted that his strict fiscal decisions were in the interest of the country.

He further added that any decision implemented with regards to consolidating the economy was well-thought out and properly vetted by government.

“We couldn’t keep the Single Spine Salary Structure at 70 percent including arrears, about 60 percent excluding arrears without doing something about it.

You had to take some difficult measures,” he explained.

Many former government officials have been blamed for what has largely been described as the abysmal performance of the NDC in the 2016 presidential poll.

Some of the critics who were in the past regime have laid part of the NDC’s defeat at the Finance Minister’s doorstep because of what they described as his “rigid policies.”