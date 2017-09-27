‘I am not interested in the Appiah Stadium matter’ – Akuffo-Addo tells police

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-27

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506487518_942_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has informed the Ghana Police Service that he is not interested in the matter that led to the arrest of Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, the Minister of Information has disclosed.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid confirms that the president has, thus, asked the police administration to “be accordingly advised”. These were contained in a press release issued on Tuesday over the arrest of the known NDC serial caller.

Appiah Stadium, who has since been granted bail, was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command at the instance of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Service.

He is said to have called the president names. But Mr Abdul-Hamid states that the president believes the matter has been ruled over by the National Media Commission (NMC) before and he is convinced “Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited”.

The release recalled how pro-NDC newspapers like the Informer, Al-Haj, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post failed to substantiate similar claims. In February, 2015, when that case was closed, the accusers retracted and apologised.

Appiah Stadium is said to have apologised to the president after being granted bail.