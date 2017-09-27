HFC Bank woos Caribbean investors

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-27

A delegation of businessmen and women from three Caribbean countries are in Ghana to assess possible areas of investments in the country.

The delegation will be having business meetings with players in the various sectors of the local industry on how to maximise trade between Ghana and the Caribbean.

The three day Caribbean trade mission to Ghana, which began on Tuesday, 26 September 2017, is being led by officials of the Republic Financial Holdings, parent company of HFC Bank.

Speaking to Class Business, Managing Director of HFC, Anthony Jordan, said there are great benefits to be derived from the trade mission for both Ghana and the Caribbean countries.

He said: “There are lots of investment opportunities in terms of agri-processing and a number of other areas, so what we are trying to do is get companies and investors in Trinidad and Tobago who want to sell their products here to come and set up a joint venture factories with Ghanaian businessmen here and also to import Ghanaian products and services from Ghana into Trinidad and Tobago. We, and both sides of the Atlantic, will facilitate all of these transactions. We are looking at agri-processing, oil and gas because Trinidad and Tobago has a lot of experience in oil and gas…”