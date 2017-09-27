Ghana’s football not on the decline – Akufo-Addo fires critics

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has opined that Ghana’s football is not on the decline contrary to popular opinion being expressed in some circles.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the success of the Black Stars B team at the WAFU tournament held in Cape Coast, has proven that football in the country is not on the decline, as many would want Ghanaians to believe.

“A few days ago before the results of you achievement, I was having an argument with somebody who was telling me that Ghanaian football was on a decline and I said really.., how?

“The country that produced player such as James Adjei, Baba Yara, Osei Kofii, Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah and Asamoah Gyan…., that country has run out of great footballers?, that cannot be,” President Akufo Addo stated.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017, when the players, technical and management team of the Black Stars B Team paid a courtesy call on him to present the trophy won at this year’s WAFU competition.

