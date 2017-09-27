Ghanaians abroad can apply for passport renewal through online system – Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

play videoMinistry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammad Habibu Tijani <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506543396_146_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghanaians abroad with expired passports can now apply for renewal through the online interactive application system.

The system which began operation in December 2016 is meant to ease the pressure on passport application centres and put an end to the circulation of fake passport forms which have led to massive loss of revenue.

Speaking at the first press briefing on the passport acquisition process, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohammad Habibu Tijani said the online application system since its inception has increased the number of Ghanaians who apply for passports.

He said, “Currently, about 150 to 200 passport applications are processed and printed daily through the online system alone”.

He added that, “the introduction of the online passport application platform also need that Ghanaians in the diaspora whose passports are about to expire and who are planning to return home could easily apply for a Ghanaian passport through the online portal prior to their return home and book an appointment for the renewal of their expired passports without hassle”.

With the introduction of biometric application centres in four of Ghana’s missions abroad, the deputy minister said those who can’t reach any of these missions in their countries of residence can apply for machine-readable passports at Ghana’s missions in Rome, Dubai, Seoul, Nairobi, Bamako, among others.

He said the introduction of the issuance of biometric passports to missions abroad has taken acquisition closer to the diaspora who hitherto had to travel all the way to Ghana to renew their passports.