Ghana to make huge economic gains during Africa Air Expo – Aviation Minister

Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah is optimistic that the country would benefit enormously economically from the over 3000 people Ghana is expected to host the 2017 Air Expo.

She is positive that some of the participants of the programme will be interested in investing in some areas of the economy whilst others will be interested in visiting some tourist sites in the country which is good for the economy.

“All these airlines that operate in Ghana are flying in, means, they are coming as investors, business people as well as tourists. They are not coming for the three days to be here only. They will sleep in hotels, eat Ghanaian food, drink and make themselves merry all in Ghana. With 3000 people conservatively coming in, we stand to gain a lot in tourism as well as investments from the participants and the stakeholders” she emphasised



The 2017 Africa Air Expo is the first gathering of industry players in West Africa to meet to discuss issues of common concern, network and exchange ideas and get abreast with modern trends in the aviation and aerospace industry.

The minister intimated that the exhibition which is expected to take place between the 24th and 26th of October will help demystify some misconceptions about the aviation industry

She added that “you can see from our list that we have various academies participating. I believe we also feel that aviation is so technical but to me it is not. It is a way of life. We have a multimodal system of transport; roads, air and rail and ours is the air, aviation. So I believe it will be an opportunity for people to learn and there will be a ‘demystification of aviation’”

Cecilia Dapaah was confident that nation was ready to host and accommodate the number of people expected to be in the country within the period of the 2017 Africa Air Expo