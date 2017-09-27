GH¢200,000 education fund for Klefe Traditional area launched

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The Klefe Traditional Area, the Volta Region capital, has launched a fund to improve education

The Klefe Traditional Area near Ho, the Volta Region capital, has launched a fund to improve education.

The initiative dubbed, “Education, the Bedrock of Sustainable Development”, is targeting GH¢200,000.00 in 12 months to promote quality teaching and learning in the predominantly farming community.

Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, Paramount Chief of Klefe, who launched the fund at a durbar to climax their annual Yam Festival, said the fund would be invested in basic and technical vocational institutes to equip the natives with employable skills.

He said an enabling environment is crucial to accessing quality education and called on indigenes of Klefe living abroad to support the initiative.



Mr Nelson Akorli, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to parents not to keep their wards of school going age at home and promised to support the initiative.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, said the area would benefit from Government’s planned construction of 1,000 kindergarten school blocks and rehabilitation of dilapidated ones.

He said modern technical and vocational training institutions would also be built across the country and urged the youth to develop interest in the area.

The Minister asked parents to support teachers play their roles as surrogate parents.