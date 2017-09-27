GES recalls 51 sacked Prempeh students

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the headmaster of Prempeh College in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to reverse his decision to sack 51 first-year students.

The headmaster, Samuel Fordjour, sacked the students for consistently failing in their various courses of study.

Some other 112 students are also to re-write their exams to assess their chances of remaining in the school. The Authorities at Prempeh College claim the underperforming students are denting the school’s track record.

But speaking to the Daily Graphic, Director General of the GES Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the affected students should be allowed to continue their education.

According to him, the GES has directed the school’s headmaster to immediately draw out remedial plans to support the affected students.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum is expected to meet the headmaster over the issue.

Speaking to Class News, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the GES, Rev. Jonathan Bettey urged parents and students to remain calm.

“They [teachers] are there for the students to perform for their brighter future. They [students] are not there to spoil the record of the school or also not to have a headway in life. So, the Ministry of Education for that matter the Minister has invited the Prempeh College principal or the headmaster to sit down with them to see how best the issue can be resolved. The headmaster is yet to meet the Deputy Minister of Education, so we are assuring the public and the parents that they should exercise some restraint and be patient enough till we resolve this issue… The headmaster will explain why he did that. We are not saying they should sack children but those are measures to motivate children to also sit up so we should also bear with the headmasters as we are thinking about the welfare of the children,” Rev Bettey stated.