Free SHS: No student posted to Bowiri Community SHS

2017-09-27

No student was posted to Bowiri Community Senior High School (SHS) in the Kwame-Krom Biakoye district of the Volta region.

The situation according to headmaster of the school, Raymond Letsah-Glover has generated anxiety among parents who want their wards to benefit from the free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo led government.

In an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey, Mr. Letsah-Glover said he applied for 400 first year students but student showed up when the programme begun.

“We haven’t received any new students. We applied for 400 students. Those in the school presently are second year students. The classrooms are empty. We are not part of the Free SHS Programme…” he bemoaned.

The distraught Bowiri SHS headmaster noted that several complaints lodged at the free SHS Secretariat yielded no results.

“I had several communications with the Free SHS Coordinator and Secretariat. They were positive but I don’t know what happened. They claimed they can’t see the school in the system. It might be due to some technical problem since a different name is in the system…” he maintained.

However, the Volta Region Education director, K.K Boadi said no student was posted to the school they changed the name thus unrecognized by the computerized system

But he said the issue been forwarded to the Educational headquarters for the issue to be addressed.

“We heard of it and we inquired and they said it was the change of name. They wanted it to bear the traditional name. It became Bowiri Community SHS. I think the computerized system didn’t bear the school number. We asked the head to follow up…” “So far that is what I know about it. We have forwarded our challenges to headquarters and I think they are working on them. They should have utilized the administrative checks before changing the name of the school…“

Meanwhile, the founder of the community school, Mr Abotsiina Andrews Festus and an elder, Omankrado of Kwamekrom claimed the headmaster deserves to be transferred from the school for sabotaging the policy.

He described as worrying how students from the town have been transferred to other schools far away from the town overburdening parents.

“We informed him to go and check the name of the school but he refused. He never registered for the e-blocks which were been built by the government. He has disgraced us.The children from the town have been placed in outside schools…” he stated.

The Omankrado of the Kwamekrom is calling for the immediate transfer of the headmaster for doing an incompetent job.

“He wants to sabotage the free SHS. If not what should I say? We have told him to go and check several times but he refused…” he added.