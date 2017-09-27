Frank Acheampong’s two goals under probe in China over alleged match-fixing

Frank Acheampong’s Tianjin Teda involved in match-fixing after brace in derby clash <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506505995_225_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian international, Frank Acheampong has had his Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda engulfed in a match fixing after a suspicious 4-1 derby win over Tianjin Quanjian last week Saturday.

Acheampong scored twice in the space of two minutes to move out of the drop zone with five matches left to play.

The two team’s involved in the clash will be the subject to a match fixing probe by Chinese football authorities.

”The Chinese Football Association has launched an investigation into the CSL game between Tianjin Teda and Tianjin Quanjian,’ a statement read.

”A probe panel consisting of CFA’s competition and legal departments, Committee for Ethics and Fair Play and a Disciplinary Commission will collect all available facts and evidence related to this game.

”Any violations of fair play would be severely dealt with according to the extant laws.”

