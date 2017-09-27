Forget about the presidency – NDC organizer tells Bagbin

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has admonished the Member of Parliament for Nadowli West, Hon. Alban Bagbin to concentrate on his parliamentary duties instead of eying the presidency.

The Second deputy speaker over the weekend declared his intentions to contest the flagbearership race when the party goes to polls in 2018.

Bigwigs within the umbrella family such as George Spio-Gabrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale and a host of others have all declared their intention to contest the position.

With the names that have emerged so far, the Nadowli/Kaleo legislature believes that he stands tall among them and is the best bet for the party for the 2020 general elections.

But speaking to Accra based Kasapa FM Mr. Nukpenu noted that Bagbin’s 24-year non-comparable track record as a legislator clearly demonstrates that he has been ordained by God to serve his people in that capacity and therefore, stepping up to contest the flagbearership position of the NDC is farfetched.

“The presidency is not a joke. It is ordained by God and so if God does not give it to you, you will fight and fight for it but you will never get it. If God does not bless you with it, you can never win it. You can dream of becoming a president but if God does not give it to you that dream will never become a reality. The presidency is not about the degrees you attained in school or your money.

If God says no, you can never become a president of the land,” he noted. He added “Bagbin is not a novice in Ghanaian politics, he is well experienced. There are some people who by virtue of their position that are what God has blessed them with. Bagbin can become a president but that is a dream.

When I listen to the wind blowing from North, South, East, and West, I see that it is not blowing in the direction of Bagbin.

I can’t see Bagbin becoming a president. However, if you mention his name in legislative governance, he is a star but for the Executive governance, he is not.”