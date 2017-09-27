First deputy Speaker leads Ghanaian parliamentary delegation to Burkinabe Assembly

First deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Wusu interacting with his Burkinabe counterparts <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506486884_590_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The first deputy Speaker of parliament the Hon. Joe Osei Wusu is in Burkina Faso as the head of a seven-member delegation to attend the opening of the burkinabe Assembly on Wednesday the 27th of September.

The delegation was met on arrival by the president of the Burkinabe Assembly.

Discussions between the two focused on bilateral relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso, as well as ways of improving power supply in the two countries.

At the moment the akosombo dam produces only about 35% of power consumed in the country.

Ghana, therefore, depends mostly on thermal sources for our energy supply resulting in Burkina Faso imports power from Côte d’Ivoire

