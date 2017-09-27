FIFA orders Al-Ittihad to pay $5m to Sulley Muntari

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: sportsobama.com

2017-09-27

Sulley Ali Muntari <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506507293_361_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

FIFA have ordered Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad to pay Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari US$5million being salary arrears during his aborted stay in the Saudi Pro League.

The Ghana midfielder joined the Saudi Arabian club on a two-year deal in 2015 as a free agent after mutually parting ways with AC Milan.

His stay was however cut short due to financial difficulties uncounted by the club.



Muntari petitioned FIFA following Al-Ittihad’s inability to pay his wages and bonuses during his days at the club.

The 33 year-old joined the Asian side two seasons ago as free agent after leaving Italian giants AC Milan, however, Al-Ittihad failed to pay him which forced him to cancel his contract and also reported the club to FIFA.

Ittihad Jeddah have only 14 working days to pay the said amount to the midfielder who is currently a free agent.