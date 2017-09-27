Executive Women Conference to be launched in October

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

The Executive Women Network (EWN), a non-profit organisation, has announced the launch of its maiden conference – the EWN Annual conference – scheduled for Friday October, 20 2017, in Accra.

The conference is expected to attract the largest gathering of women leaders across all sectors of the economy and t would be on the theme: “Rebranding Ghana to Drive Business Growth – the Perspective of Women Leaders.”

A statement issued in Accra by the Organisation, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), quoted Ms Freda Duplin, the Managing Director of Nestle Ghana and Chairperson of EWN, as saying: “As women leaders, our role in driving inclusive business and economic growth is not lost on us.

“We are in a unique position to actively shape the narrative of our country and to reposition Ghana as the preferred destination for business and investment not only in Africa but globally.”

She said the Conference was a call to action to move from rhetoric to action and execution in rebranding Ghana for growth.

“This conference is also a response to the many women leaders who have been yearning for an opportunity to be part of the solution,” she explained. “It is an open invitation to join other women leaders as we deliberate and work together to rebrand for growth.”

The conference, which is expected to attract over 300 participants, would feature some of the most outstanding speakers from business, academia, politics and civil society, as well as the young people of Ghana who would share their own perspectives on the subject.

The Executive Women Network is a non-for-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private organisations, and also women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana.

It has been instrumental in inspiring action, empowering and supporting female leaders to be key influencers in various fields and organisations within Ghana and beyond.