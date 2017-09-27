‘Drop Appiah Stadium case; I’m not interested’ – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Classfmonline.com

2017-09-27

President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the police to drop the case involving NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium who referred to him as a “wee smoker.”

The Ashanti Regional Police Command arrested Appiah Stadium on Tuesday, 26 September and transferred him to the police Headquarters in Accra for questioning.

But a statement from the president’s spokesperson Mustapha Hamid said: “The President’s attention has been drawn to the arrest of one Mr. Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly called Appiah Stadium for spreading lies about him (the President).

“H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo wishes to state that he is not interested in pursuing the matter since same was ruled upon by the National Media Commission (NMC) on February 6, 2015. This followed series of publications in pro NDC newspapers making similar claims.

“Lawyers for then-Candidate Akufo-Addo took these papers namely The Al-Hajj, Enquirer. Informer, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post to the NMC to afford them the opportunity to substantiate their claims. They failed to do so, following which the NMC asked them to retract and apologise. The President is therefore, convinced that right thinking Ghanaians recognise that Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited.

“The President has informed the Police administration that he is not interested in the matter and has asked them to be accordingly advised,” the statement said.

Ahead of the release of the statement, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, had described the manner in which serial caller was arrested as unnecessary.