Did CID ask A Plus to cover up corruption allegations against deputy Chiefs of Staff?

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-27

play videoA Plus last month accused the two deputy chiefs of staff of being corrupt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506544660_573_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

It appears the controversies surrounding the turf war between pro-New Patriotic Party musician Kwame A Plus and the two deputy chiefs of staff at the presidency will not be ending soon following the release of a secret recording between A plus and an investigator who probed the corruption allegations.

The popular musician last month accused the two deputy chiefs of staff Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor of their engagement in corrupt under dealings at the presidency specifically with the allocation of contracts.

The office of the president subsequently referred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service which invited A Plus to substantiate his claims.

Before the questioning, however, A Plus had argued that the public had misconstrued his facebook posts and video rants to mean the two took bribes to facilitate contracts and arrange meetings with the president even though he stood by his conviction that the two had dabbled in corruption.

In a said tape which has already begun making waves on social media, a woman suspected to be a top CID officer is heard engaging a plus with specific reference to a certain Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Contract which he must have tendered in as evidence that the two deputy chiefs of staff had influenced unduly.

The woman in the tape tells A Plus the revelations they had made after meeting the officials of the Korle – Bu Teaching Hospital concerning the said contract was so sickening, she would wish they kept it from the public domain and rather communicated it to the president to take action.

“We looked at the contract, the new one that they brought; the memorandum of understanding, we spoke to the director of finance, the director of HR and they tell us the challenges of the system they are bringing on board and the benefits and other things.

“There was a selection process where they had in order of merit; we have seen the document that went to controller, we have also seen the response from controller and we are trying to find a way around it. But what made me sad was that there was a letter that the CEO has gone to stop his earlier letter and that report makes me sad because he should have insisted.”

A PLUS: That is what happens when there is pressure coming from people in high position. He felt that let me send the letter and wait and see. When there is so much pressure that the person that the president has appointed to work, even when he takes a decision, he has to reverse it.

The unfaced woman then asks him, “We just want you to deny that aspect because we cannot find your post on the facebook because you didn’t say that one. We want you to say that even though it is in the public domain that you said they are thieves, you didn’t say that.”

“I want you to add to the statement that you didn’t say they are thief’s so that we can say that, that one you denied it but you didn’t say that and that for the corruption, you insisted and gave reasons.”

“As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and from what we have gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened. But you need to manage because the people are your people and you need to find the best way to make sure that Korle – Bu works the way we all want them to work. You need somebody who will be neutral to tell them exactly what you said for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the president. Because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him. I feel sad for him because I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them.”

It is however unclear when this interaction went on and whether or not it was before or after the invitation of Kwame A Plus to the CID headquarters in Accra where journalists were on standby to pick leads.

It is also unclear whether this woman was hoping to cover a rot or coaching A Plus to conform to a template that would keep the tails of all parties involved in the said alleged corrupt activity, clean.