CAF & GFA endorses GIS football charity project

2017-09-27

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Ahmad Ahmad paid a surprise visit to Ghana International School (GIS), to meet with Kwabena and Ekow Enti.

Two brothers and students of the school who recently came up with an initiative dubbed “Boots for Charity”. This initiative was designed to collect and donate used football boots, shin pads and trainers to the less privileged in our communities.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad was thrilled by the initiative after he was informed about it by Mr. KwesiNyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Association and the First Vice President of CAF, during a conversation. The CAF President was moved to congratulate and encourage the boys since this initiative formed part of the CAF’s Football Grassroots Development programme.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad and Mr.KwesiNyantakyi were accompanied by CAF Executive Committee members and members the Ghana Football Association including Mr. George Afriyie, Mr. Ibrahim Sannie and Madam Linear Addy.

The Vice Principal of the Junior School Ms. Bruce-Muller welcomed the visitors and briefed the CAF officials on the “Boots for Charity” project and how well it fit into one of the school’s strategic plan.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad and Mr. KwesiNyantakyi took turns to advise the students on the importance of education and the role it plays in the modern game of football locally, on the African continent and the world at large. They also interacted with the two brothers on their “Boots for Charity” drive.

Recounting the campaign story, their mother Mrs. NaaEnti, who was also present on the day, took the opportunity to shed more light on how it all started.

She mentioned that, last year the brothers played football with a local football club in La, (Ascona FC). They noticed that some of the children of the club, whose ages ranged between 8 and 17, did not have proper football boots. Some played barefooted or shared their boots.

The boots they shared were also not in good shape. Touched by the plight of their team mates, the brothers decided to donate their boots to the club. Their initial gesture encouraged them to do more.

With the support of their parents Mr. and Mrs. Enti, they shared the information with friends and family and managed to gather a little over 100 boots by the end of last academic year. They also appealed to students of Ghana International School who readily joined them.

On the 1st of June 2017, during the GIS Junior School Assembly, both Kwabena and KwekuEnti were excited to make their first ever donation of a hundred (100) boots to three local football clubs; La Ascona FC, Dynamic FC and Phoenix FC.

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad noted that this philanthropic gesture was very laudable and therefore offered his full support to them.

The CAF President, who was in Ghana on a four-day working visit presented them with CAF souvenirs, footballs and promised to sponsor a trip for the two brothers to the head office of CAF in Cairo, Egypt to familiarize themselves with the activities of the Federation.

As a result of this humanitarian initiative, the dreams of young aspiring footballers may just be achieved.The brothers plan to take this appeal to other schools in Ghana and around the world.

This initiative ties in with the school’s strategic goal which aims to make an impact in various communities through service while ensuring that every student has an opportunity to serve through in-school programmes.