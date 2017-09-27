Appiah Stadium’s Arrest: Police acted unprofessionally – Afenyo Markin

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-27

MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506504021_838_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The police administration got it wrong by acting on a social media account to arrest popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah known as Appiah Stadium for allegedly tagging the President Akufo-Addo as “drug addict”.

According to a private legal practitioner and New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker of Parliament for Efutu in the Central region, the police can effect arrest of the suspect only after receiving a formal complaint from the President who may feel defamed by the comment.

“Hearing the matter in public domain and acting on it was also brought to question”, according to Lawyer Alexander Afenyo Markins.

“There must be a known complaint and somebody must complain that this has happened so your jurisdiction has been invoked to take on the matter”, he pointed out to the Ghana Police Service.

“When it comes to the matter of law, you cannot give it political colorization” the Effutu lawmaker stated on GHOne State of Affairs.

“Forget about whatever circumstances, I do not think going to arrest the man in handcuffs is the right thing to do”, he opined while condemning the conduct of the Appiah Stadium.

According to Lawyer Alexander Afenyo Markins, Appiah Stadium had rendered an unqualified apology to the President therefore there was no need for the state security to arrest him on allegations made.

“Sometimes we politicians we are funny. …if it is not about us we behave as if it is normal then we begin to talk about our reputation”, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markins added.