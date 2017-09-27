Appiah Stadium reports to Police CID over Akufo-Addo ’Wee’ comment

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has appeared before the Police Criminal Investigations Department as part of his bail condition which was granted him on September 26th after he was arrested by police in the Ashanti Region.

Appiah Stadium was arrested over a comment in an audio claiming that President Akufo-Addo smokes Marijuana.

He was granted bail on the issue of causing fear and panic with two sureties and as part of the bail, he was asked to report to the Police Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Speaking to Ghanaweb, Godwin Tamakloe confirmed Appiah Stadium appeared before the Police Criminal Investigation Department this morning and added that the matter has been resolved.

“Appiah Stadium is a free man, his phones have been released to him and he has gone back to Kumasi, effectively it appears that there are no issues again but I can’t tell if he is cleared because I don’t know if the police have a formal way of clearing people,” he said.

Background

Mr Appiah Stadium, a former security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, put the whole nation in shock as he recorded a two-minute audio in which he rained insults on President Akufo-Addo last week.

That notwithstanding, the known NDC serial caller went ahead to post the abusive audio on several social media platforms which had since gone viral.

Appiah Stadium is fond of insulting top politicians and escapes without punishment, but this time round, he seems to have met his match in the person of Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tomtom.

Tomtom, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently in the United States of America (USA), threatened to ensure that the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) deal with Appiah Stadium for his defamatory statements against the president.

The NPP man, who sounded very angry over Appiah’s uncultured behaviour, also threatened to sue him in court.

Mr. Ofori-Atta disclosed that he had handed Appiah Stadium’s audio recording to the security agencies – the National Security and the BNI – stressing that the matter would not be left bare.

Appiah Stadium, who seemed afraid of what might befall him quickly rendered an apology to the citizenry during an interview with Neat FM in Accra, Monday 25th September 2017.

“I am apologizing to every Ghanaian, even you Tomtom, you are included. I acted childishly by insulting the president of the land and I promise that I will never repeat this weird behaviour again in future,” he said in a remorseful tone.

Reports also indicated that Appiah Stadium was arrested by some stoutly-built NPP supporters in Kumasi over the insult and taken to Accra to face the law.