Appiah Stadium granted bail | General News 2017-09-26

NDC serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium has been granted bail after he was arrested by police in the Ashanti Region.

Appiah was arrested after he claimed in an audio that the President smokes marijuana.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, one of the lawyers representing the NDC serial caller said he[Baba Jamal] and a team of lawyers had managed to secure a bail for Frank Appiah.

The team included himself, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, Lawyer Ali Dawud, Former Tourism Minister, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare and Lawyer Evans Amankwah.

He added that the team and Appiah have been asked to report at the CID Headquarters Wednesday morning.

Also in attendance were Prince Derrick Adjei, Mustapha Abubakari, Snr Kwadjo Twum Boafo, Hon. Murtala Ibrahim, Abraham Furgeson, Sammy, Onasis Kobby among others.

The ardent supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rendered an unqualified apology for his defamatory remarks.

Background

Mr Appiah Stadium, a former security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, put the whole nation in shock as he recorded a two-minute audio in which he rained insults on President Akufo-Addo last week.

That notwithstanding, the known NDC serial caller went ahead to post the abusive audio on several social media platforms which had since gone viral.

Appiah Stadium is fond of insulting top politicians, and escapes without punishment, but this time round, he seems to have met his match in the person of Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta aka Tomtom.

Tomtom, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently in the United States of America (USA), threatened to ensure that the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) deal with Appiah Stadium for his defamatory statements against the president.

The NPP man, who sounded very angry over Appiah’s uncultured behaviour, also threatened to sue him in court.

Mr Ofori-Atta disclosed that he had handed Appiah Stadium’s audio recording to the security agencies – the National Security and the BNI – stressing that the matter would not be left bare.

Appiah Stadium, who seemed afraid of what might befall him quickly rendered an apology to the citizenry during an interview with Neat FM in Accra, Monday 25th September,2017.

“I am apologizing to every Ghanaian, even you Tomtom, you are included. I acted childishly by insulting the president of the land and I promise that I will never repeat this weird behaviour again in future,” he said in a remorseful tone.

Reports also indicated that Appiah Stadium was arrested by some stoutly-built NPP supporters in Kumasi over the insult and taken to Accra to face the law.

