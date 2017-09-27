Akufo-Addo will be angry over Appiah Stadium arrest – Gabby reveals

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506502762_532_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Private legal practitioner and close relation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has revealed that the president is very upset with the manner in which, National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Appiah Stadium was arrested and handcuffed.

The vociferous NDC activist was picked up by personnel of the Ashanti Regional Police Command on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 over comments to the effect that the President smokes contraband substances believed to marijuana.

Earlier this week, Deputy National Security Coordinator in Charge of airports, Hopeson Adorye on Accra-based Okay Fm revealed that he will be invited for questioning in order for him to substantiate the claims or otherwise.

This was said to have scared Appiah Stadium born Frank Kwaku Appiah, who immediately rendered an unqualified apology to the President and also described his comments as silly.

But this did not deter security operatives who stormed his Kumasi home arrested and handcuffed him before taking him to the police station where he was detained.

But Mr Otchere-Darko criticized the manner in which he has been treated in two separate posts on his facebook page and twitter handles.

قالب وردپرس

Comments