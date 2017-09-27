Akufo-Addo not interested in pursuing Appiah Stadium – Hamid

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not interested in pursuing political activist and sympathizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Frank Kwaku Appiah [Appiah Stadium], over the latter’s alleged claim that the President is a ‘Wee’ smoker, Information Minister Mustapha Hamid has stated. The comment comes on the back of the arrest and subsequent release of the NDC serial caller by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

A statement signed by the Information Minister said the President was of the view that the incident had already been dealt with by the National Media Commission hence no need to pursue it.

“H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo wishes to state that he is not interested in pursuing the matter in issue since same was ruled upon by the National Media Commission (NMC) on February 6, 2015. This followed series of publications in pro-NDC newspapers making similar claims. Lawyers for then Candidate Akufo-Addo took these newspapers namely The Al-Hajj, Enquirer, Informer, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post to the NMC to afford them the opportunity to substantiate their claims. They failed to do so, following which the NMC asked them to retract and apologize. The President is therefore, convinced that right-thinking Ghanaians recognize that Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited” the statement read.

There was a surge in agitations by a section of the public following the arrest of Appiah Stadium by Police in the Ashanti Region after an audio recording of him accusing the President of marijuana use surfaced. He was subsequently transferred to the Police CID headquarters in Accra where he was granted bail after scores of party sympathizers thronged the premises in the company of a team of lawyers to demand the release of the NDC serial caller Tuesday evening.

Earlier, former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute and cousin of the President, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, suggested that it was wrong for the police to ‘handcuff’ Appiah Stadium, a situation he claimed, would make the President ‘angry’.

He indicated that, the president will be “extremely unhappy” over the development.

In a Facebook post, Gabby wrote, “These things shouldn’t happen. I can see the president being extremely unhappy about any citizen being arrested for allegedly insulting him. It goes against all that he stands for. I may not be privy to the details, but I know whatever the justification the President will not like this one bit.”

Frank Kwaku Appiah who has meanwhile apologized for his comments is expected to appear before officials of the Police CID on Wednesday morning.

