Adaklu-Waya to have first bitumen surface in 2018

Adaklu-Waya, the District capital for Adaklu would have bitumen surface for the first time in 2018.

This is as a result of the construction of a 16-kilometre Akuetey-Waya road by Prefacon Limited under the supervision of the Department of Feeder Roads in Ho.

The GH¢19.5 million project started in January this year and expected to be finished by January 2018 with bitumen surfacing.

The only road with bitumen surface in the District is the Ho-Aflao link road which passes through some Adaklu towns.

During a tour of the Akuetey-Waya road project, Togbe Agbobada IV, Chief of Adaklu Anfoe said, “We the traditional authorities can’t wait to see the first bitumen surface here,” and commended government for continuing projects started by the past administration.

He said bad road network was the District’s main challenge and expressed the hope that when done, the stretch would open up the area.

Mr Kadey Donkor, the District Chief Executive said the completion of the road would position the District to take advantage of government’s One District, One Factory, and create jobs through agribusiness.

He lauded the working relationship between him and Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for the area and said they were working as a team for the rapid socio-economic development of the District.

Mr Agbodza also commended the government for continuing the project and was hopeful tourism and agribusiness would soon pick up and expand the local economy.

Mr Gregory Amissah, Regional Manager, Department of Feeder Roads, said he was impressed with the quality of work being done, just that it was a bit slow due to unfriendly weather and delay in payment, but was optimistic the road would be fixed by next year.

He said a total of 66 kilometre stretch of roads in the District had been considered for construction.