1-District-1-Factory will serve as a model for other countries – Sam Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto has urged other countries to emulate the idea of the 1-district-1-factory to make use of its resources.

He explained that even though the policy is laudable, it is not the only solution to the developmental issues facing many countries but could be used as a starting point.

“I think there is enough for us to begin to appreciate that the concept of One-District-One-Factory is just to stimulate industrialisation. It is not meant to be a panacea to everything but it means that it can be started and when it is started, others can also follow” he said.

The renowned lawyer, using the Central Region, stressed that the country was blessed with too much resources that could have multi-purpose use to be allowed to go unharnessed

“Different districts have different advantages. You go to Central Region they have citrus in abundance. The rains there is fantastic, the soil is very rich so they have an advantage, and you can take those fruits, turn it around and do anything with it” he asserted

Sam Okudzeto said these when addressing a gathering at an IEA organised programme in Accra on Tuesday.

The One-District-One-factory is a flagship policy of the current government as they intend to transform the country’s economy into an industrialised one.

The policy according to government is to ensure that every district adds value to its natural resource endowment to create employment opportunities across the country, help reduce the rural-urban migration, minimize the importation of foreign goods and drive the desire for citizens to patronize local products as well as export local products for foreign exchange.

The President launched the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Factory at Ekumfi Eyisam in the Central Region to signify the beginning of the take-off of all the factories that are going to be built by the government.